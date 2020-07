Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage package receiving 24hr maintenance alarm system car wash area cc payments e-payments game room internet cafe key fob access online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to Adara Overland Park Apartments! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes fused with modern sophistication and high-speed convenience.



Impressive character awaits you inside your apartment home, where you will enjoy a spacious, open design, perfect for both entertaining and relaxing. The gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and executive chef under mount sinks, making every day cooking a pleasure. Enjoy an array of luxury community amenities including our sparkling saltwater pool with outdoor grilling and lounge areas, state-of-the-art athletic club, and gaming room with billiards.



Find the floorplan that is right for you by taking a walkthrough video tour today or call our friendly leasing staff to schedule a personal tour of your new home at Adara Overland Park Apartments!