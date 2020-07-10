/
apartments with washer dryer
14 Apartments for rent in Grain Valley, MO with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
9 Units Available
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1647 sqft
Lakeview Crossing will be one of the very first communities in the Midwest to offer Vivint Smart Home technology in every unit.
Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
8082 SW 5th St
8082 Southwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1167 sqft
Now offering at a reduced rate of $1265 for a 14-month lease! 3 bedroom 3 bath Townhomes This renovated unit includes wood plank laminate throughout, beautiful wood stain cabinetry, 2in wood blinds, an attached garage, and washer and dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
513 SE Maple Dr
513 SE Maple Dr, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1100 sqft
Newer Single Level 2 Bed 1 Car Attached Villa in Blue Springs - Come and View this Newer 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Attached Villa All on One Level located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Country Club Gardens
315 NW Highland Lane
315 Northwest Highland Lane, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1500 sqft
315 NW Highland Lane Available 08/24/20 $1150 BLUE SPRINGS beautiful spacious 1500 sq ft DUPLEX 3 bd/2ba - 315 NW Highland Lane, Blue Springs, MO 64014 3 bd/2 ba very spacious duplex in Blue Springs - MUST SEE! This home has an open floor plan with
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8115 SE 6th St
8115 SE 6th St, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Newer 2 Bed 1 Car Attached Villa with Unfinished Basement in Blue Springs - Come and View this Newer 2 Bed/2 Bath/1 Car Garage Attached Villa All on One Level with a Full Unfinished Basement located in Blue Springs.
Last updated March 5 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
261 SW Tennessee Drive
261 SW Tennessee Dr, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1167 sqft
Reduced Rates: 13mo lease: $1380 16mo lease: $1340 3 bedroom 3 bath Townhomes This renovated unit includes wood plank laminate throughout, beautiful wood stain cabinetry, 2in wood blinds, an attached garage, and washer and dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
917 SW Clark Rd #H
917 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
925 SW Clark Rd #H
925 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
929 SW Clark Rd #E
929 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
957 SW Clark Rd #D
957 SW Clark Rd, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1226 sqft
This is a two bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the first floor. It is 1226 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch electric fireplace.
Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
102 SW Laurel Dr
102 SW Laurel Dr, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1177 sqft
100 Laurel is no longer available, we will have availability in similar homes in August! Contact the leasing office to hear about what we will have available! 816-427-5385 Featuring beautiful ceramic tile flooring, granite countertops, white
Results within 10 miles of Grain Valley
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
10 Units Available
Blackburn
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$983
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1000 sqft
Come home to exceptional living in Independence, MO at Cornerstone Apartments! Find all the room you need in two spacious floor plan layouts that include all the comforts of home.
Last updated July 9 at 08:15pm
4 Units Available
Little Blue
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1325 sqft
Upcountry living in El Paso, close to UTEP and downtown. Community features a picnic/grilling area, modern fitness center, and an outdoor pool. Smoke-free units with fireplaces and ceiling fans.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
33 Units Available
Highland Manor
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$908
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1337 sqft
Yards from South Arrowhead Drive and I-70. Luxury homes, fully furnished with a modern kitchen. Recently renovated apartments and condos include a fireplace and carpeting. Community includes a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar.