9417 Switzer Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Spacous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex with spacious floor plan. The full basement includes a finished bonus room for extra living space. The other portion of the basement provides washer and dryer hookups and plenty of space for storage. Less than 4 miles from downtown Overland Park Farmer's market and less than 1 mile from Oak Park Mall, with easy access to Hwy 35 and Hwy 69. High quality LED lighting throughout the home reduces electric bills and means you will never have to change a light bulb. Fenced back yard. Two-car-wide driveway and a single car garage with garage door opener. Conveniently located only minutes from Hwy 69, 35, and 435 freeway, parks, shopping, and restaurants. Washer and dryer hookups in unit. Mowing service provided. Call Brian at 913.579.7427 for more information, or apply online at greendoorkc.com

Vouchers not accepted.