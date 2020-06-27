All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated July 15 2019 at 10:34 PM

9417 Switzer Road

9417 Switzer Street · No Longer Available
Location

9417 Switzer Street, Overland Park, KS 66214
Moody Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex with spacious floor plan. The full basement includes a finished bonus room for extra living space. The other portion of the basement provides washer and dryer hookups and plenty of space for storage. Less than 4 miles from downtown Overland Park Farmer's market and less than 1 mile from Oak Park Mall, with easy access to Hwy 35 and Hwy 69. High quality LED lighting throughout the home reduces electric bills and means you will never have to change a light bulb. Fenced back yard. Two-car-wide driveway and a single car garage with garage door opener. Conveniently located only minutes from Hwy 69, 35, and 435 freeway, parks, shopping, and restaurants. Washer and dryer hookups in unit. Mowing service provided. Call Brian at 913.579.7427 for more information, or apply online at greendoorkc.com
Vouchers not accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9417 Switzer Road have any available units?
9417 Switzer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9417 Switzer Road have?
Some of 9417 Switzer Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9417 Switzer Road currently offering any rent specials?
9417 Switzer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9417 Switzer Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9417 Switzer Road is pet friendly.
Does 9417 Switzer Road offer parking?
Yes, 9417 Switzer Road offers parking.
Does 9417 Switzer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9417 Switzer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9417 Switzer Road have a pool?
No, 9417 Switzer Road does not have a pool.
Does 9417 Switzer Road have accessible units?
No, 9417 Switzer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9417 Switzer Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9417 Switzer Road has units with dishwashers.
