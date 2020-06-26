All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:07 PM

6913 West 101st Terrace

6913 W 101st Ter · No Longer Available
Location

6913 W 101st Ter, Overland Park, KS 66212
Pinehurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning home in Pinehurst! Completely renovated ranch with a very open feel. Hardwood floors throughout and beautiful built ins for extra storage. Stunning kitchen with updated counters, cabinets, and backsplash. Formal living and dining rooms. Lots of light! Extra living space in lower lever rec room. Tons of basement storage and workshop room. Patio off the family room.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6913 West 101st Terrace have any available units?
6913 West 101st Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 6913 West 101st Terrace have?
Some of 6913 West 101st Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6913 West 101st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6913 West 101st Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6913 West 101st Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 6913 West 101st Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 6913 West 101st Terrace offer parking?
No, 6913 West 101st Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 6913 West 101st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6913 West 101st Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6913 West 101st Terrace have a pool?
No, 6913 West 101st Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6913 West 101st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6913 West 101st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6913 West 101st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 6913 West 101st Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
