6618 West 81st Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This lovely ranch style 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Overland Park has plenty to offer! Truly a home that seems bigger on the inside! Lovely long living room featuring a stunning fireplace and lovely hardwood floors. Dining room has door that leads to back deck and large fenced in back yard, great for entertaining. Kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space. Generous sized bedrooms, and full bath off the master. 1 car garage. This home has plenty of space for everyone!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.