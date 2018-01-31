All apartments in Overland Park
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
12725 W 110th Ter
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

12725 W 110th Ter

12725 West 110th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

12725 West 110th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66210

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Move in before Dec 31 & get $250 off 1st months rent!!

Sit Back & Relax! You do not mow the lawn, or remove snowyou just enjoy your sunny condo or sit by the fabulous community pool! The open family room has a stone fireplace, gorgeous espresso wood-look floors. The kitchen features stainless steel & black appliances, granite counters, wood floors & plenty of cabinet space. Laundry area includes washer/dryer just off kitchen. Spacious, separate dining area. The master has a large, walk-in closet. The large bathroom with gorgeous tile work is near the master! Many storage closets. You will love the convenience of the 1st floor. Water, Trash Pick Up, Snow Removal, Lawn Mowing, Community PoolALL included in Rent!! Walk or ride your bike to Johnson County Community College. Close to highway access & Oak Park Mall for great shopping!

Directions: From Quivira, W on College, N on 110th Ter (1 block past Westgate light), 1st Bldg on R, End Unit.

Call Now to schedule your viewing!
Ext 4 Office Line (M - F 9:00 - 4:00)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12725 W 110th Ter have any available units?
12725 W 110th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 12725 W 110th Ter have?
Some of 12725 W 110th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12725 W 110th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
12725 W 110th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12725 W 110th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 12725 W 110th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 12725 W 110th Ter offer parking?
No, 12725 W 110th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 12725 W 110th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12725 W 110th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12725 W 110th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 12725 W 110th Ter has a pool.
Does 12725 W 110th Ter have accessible units?
No, 12725 W 110th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 12725 W 110th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 12725 W 110th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
