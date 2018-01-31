12725 W 110th Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Move in before Dec 31 & get $250 off 1st months rent!!



Sit Back & Relax! You do not mow the lawn, or remove snowyou just enjoy your sunny condo or sit by the fabulous community pool! The open family room has a stone fireplace, gorgeous espresso wood-look floors. The kitchen features stainless steel & black appliances, granite counters, wood floors & plenty of cabinet space. Laundry area includes washer/dryer just off kitchen. Spacious, separate dining area. The master has a large, walk-in closet. The large bathroom with gorgeous tile work is near the master! Many storage closets. You will love the convenience of the 1st floor. Water, Trash Pick Up, Snow Removal, Lawn Mowing, Community PoolALL included in Rent!! Walk or ride your bike to Johnson County Community College. Close to highway access & Oak Park Mall for great shopping!



Directions: From Quivira, W on College, N on 110th Ter (1 block past Westgate light), 1st Bldg on R, End Unit.



Call Now to schedule your viewing!

Ext 4 Office Line (M - F 9:00 - 4:00)