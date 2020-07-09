All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like
10700 Glenwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
10700 Glenwood
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:55 PM

10700 Glenwood

10700 Glenwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10700 Glenwood Street, Overland Park, KS 66211

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0d210c5052 ---- Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath condo. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, large bedroom with walk-in closet and patio. Community features clubhouse/pool and coin operated laundry . Controlled access to property. 1 designated coverd parking spot included. Additional storage unit included. Monthly utility charge of $48. Pet rent $10 monthly. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Club House Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Jefferson Pointe
11810 Farley St
Overland Park, KS 66210
Wynnewood Farms
5433 West 133rd Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66209
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Deer Creek
12849 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66213
Preston Court
9160 West 103rd Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Treetop Lodge Apartments
8951 Reeder St
Overland Park, KS 66214
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St
Overland Park, KS 66207
Hunter's Pointe
9800 W 118th St
Overland Park, KS 66210
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10700 Glenwood have any available units?
10700 Glenwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 10700 Glenwood have?
Some of 10700 Glenwood's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10700 Glenwood currently offering any rent specials?
10700 Glenwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10700 Glenwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 10700 Glenwood is pet friendly.
Does 10700 Glenwood offer parking?
Yes, 10700 Glenwood offers parking.
Does 10700 Glenwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10700 Glenwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10700 Glenwood have a pool?
Yes, 10700 Glenwood has a pool.
Does 10700 Glenwood have accessible units?
No, 10700 Glenwood does not have accessible units.
Does 10700 Glenwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 10700 Glenwood does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 BedroomsOverland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with ParkingOverland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City