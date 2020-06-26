10511 Mission Rd Unit 203A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Sophisticated & Stylish LUXURY CONDO! Enjoy the Lifestyle of "Dine/Shop/LIVE" at MISSION FARMS w/ walkable Dining & Activities & EASY access everywhere else (Plaza/Leawood Town Center). Beautiful Hardwood Flooring, Open Design w/ all the best LUXURIES - Granite, Custom Cabinetry, Stainless Appliances & FIREPLACE. Master Suite w/ Dbl Vanity Bath & Large Walkin Closet. Private Balcony overlooks MillionDollar Homes. SECURE Climate-Controlled Underground Parking Garage (2 spots) & Storage w Convenient Elevator Access.



(RLNE5072218)