Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

10511 Mission Rd Unit 203A

10511 Mission Rd · No Longer Available
Location

10511 Mission Rd, Overland Park, KS 66206

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Sophisticated & Stylish LUXURY CONDO! Enjoy the Lifestyle of "Dine/Shop/LIVE" at MISSION FARMS w/ walkable Dining & Activities & EASY access everywhere else (Plaza/Leawood Town Center). Beautiful Hardwood Flooring, Open Design w/ all the best LUXURIES - Granite, Custom Cabinetry, Stainless Appliances & FIREPLACE. Master Suite w/ Dbl Vanity Bath & Large Walkin Closet. Private Balcony overlooks MillionDollar Homes. SECURE Climate-Controlled Underground Parking Garage (2 spots) & Storage w Convenient Elevator Access.

(RLNE5072218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10511 Mission Rd Unit 203A have any available units?
10511 Mission Rd Unit 203A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 10511 Mission Rd Unit 203A have?
Some of 10511 Mission Rd Unit 203A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10511 Mission Rd Unit 203A currently offering any rent specials?
10511 Mission Rd Unit 203A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10511 Mission Rd Unit 203A pet-friendly?
Yes, 10511 Mission Rd Unit 203A is pet friendly.
Does 10511 Mission Rd Unit 203A offer parking?
Yes, 10511 Mission Rd Unit 203A offers parking.
Does 10511 Mission Rd Unit 203A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10511 Mission Rd Unit 203A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10511 Mission Rd Unit 203A have a pool?
Yes, 10511 Mission Rd Unit 203A has a pool.
Does 10511 Mission Rd Unit 203A have accessible units?
No, 10511 Mission Rd Unit 203A does not have accessible units.
Does 10511 Mission Rd Unit 203A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10511 Mission Rd Unit 203A has units with dishwashers.
