10305 Garnett Street

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

{10305} Rare Opportunity in Montrachet + Maint Provided + Main LVL Master + Updated - Immaculate duplex in high-end Montrachet community. Located on a limited access cul-de-sac near I435, I35, Oak Park Mall, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Corporate Woods just to name a few! Everything is nearby when you live in the heart of JoCo! Completely remodeled and updated throughout w/ new 80 oz. carpet that feels like walking on air, recent granite counters and tile floors in kitchen and all bathrooms, tile backsplash and undercounter LED lighting in kitchen along with recent five burner gas stove, dishwasher, trash compactor, refrigerator and large pantry. Main level features a large, vaulted ceiling kitchen w/ room for a table and four chairs, a large living/dining room w/ fireplace, 11 floor to ceiling windows and door in living room that opens onto a large deck facing a wooded area, open lay-out, office/4th bedroom, wet bar, laundry closet and main level master w/ coffered ceiling. Master bedroom is very spacious w/ beautifully updated bathroom including dark granite double sink vanity, whirlpool soaker tub, separate shower stall, and two walk-in closets. Lower level features a large family/entertainment room with a second fireplace, oak wainscoting and wet bar with ample room for a sectional sofa, occasional chairs, and a pool table. The lower level also has two large bedrooms, a full bathroom and a large second laundry room that can double as a hobby room. This home has an enclosed courtyard in the front and an upper-level deck and lower level walk-out patio which can be accessed from each of the main living areas.



Other features include a security system, large unfinished storage room in the lower level, an insulated and finished garage with opener and external keypad and access to the Montrachet pool, hot tub and clubhouse.



All exterior maintenance, lawn and shrub care, snow removal, water, sewer and trash service is included in rental rate. Landlord lives next door for immediate access in the event of required interior maintenance.



