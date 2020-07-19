All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 10305 Garnett Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
10305 Garnett Street
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

10305 Garnett Street

10305 Garnett Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10305 Garnett Street, Overland Park, KS 66214
Oak Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
{10305} Rare Opportunity in Montrachet + Maint Provided + Main LVL Master + Updated - Immaculate duplex in high-end Montrachet community. Located on a limited access cul-de-sac near I435, I35, Oak Park Mall, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Corporate Woods just to name a few! Everything is nearby when you live in the heart of JoCo! Completely remodeled and updated throughout w/ new 80 oz. carpet that feels like walking on air, recent granite counters and tile floors in kitchen and all bathrooms, tile backsplash and undercounter LED lighting in kitchen along with recent five burner gas stove, dishwasher, trash compactor, refrigerator and large pantry. Main level features a large, vaulted ceiling kitchen w/ room for a table and four chairs, a large living/dining room w/ fireplace, 11 floor to ceiling windows and door in living room that opens onto a large deck facing a wooded area, open lay-out, office/4th bedroom, wet bar, laundry closet and main level master w/ coffered ceiling. Master bedroom is very spacious w/ beautifully updated bathroom including dark granite double sink vanity, whirlpool soaker tub, separate shower stall, and two walk-in closets. Lower level features a large family/entertainment room with a second fireplace, oak wainscoting and wet bar with ample room for a sectional sofa, occasional chairs, and a pool table. The lower level also has two large bedrooms, a full bathroom and a large second laundry room that can double as a hobby room. This home has an enclosed courtyard in the front and an upper-level deck and lower level walk-out patio which can be accessed from each of the main living areas.

Other features include a security system, large unfinished storage room in the lower level, an insulated and finished garage with opener and external keypad and access to the Montrachet pool, hot tub and clubhouse.

All exterior maintenance, lawn and shrub care, snow removal, water, sewer and trash service is included in rental rate. Landlord lives next door for immediate access in the event of required interior maintenance.

(RLNE3588759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10305 Garnett Street have any available units?
10305 Garnett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 10305 Garnett Street have?
Some of 10305 Garnett Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10305 Garnett Street currently offering any rent specials?
10305 Garnett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10305 Garnett Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10305 Garnett Street is pet friendly.
Does 10305 Garnett Street offer parking?
Yes, 10305 Garnett Street offers parking.
Does 10305 Garnett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10305 Garnett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10305 Garnett Street have a pool?
Yes, 10305 Garnett Street has a pool.
Does 10305 Garnett Street have accessible units?
No, 10305 Garnett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10305 Garnett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10305 Garnett Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66213
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Preston Court
9160 West 103rd Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Avenue 80
8045 Metcalf Ave
Overland Park, KS 66204
Louisburg Square
9301 Santa Fe Lane
Overland Park, KS 66212
Village at Mission Farms
4080 Indian Creek Parkway
Overland Park, KS 66207
Waterford Place
11220 West 108th Street
Overland Park, KS 66210
Promontory Apartments
8961 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66212

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOverland Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
Overland Park Apartments with BalconiesOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blue Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City