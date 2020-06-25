All apartments in Lenexa
Last updated April 15 2019 at 3:05 PM

8052 Colony Lane

8052 Colony Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8052 Colony Lane, Lenexa, KS 66215

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
8052 Colony Lane Available 06/07/19 {8052} Unique + Contemporary + Updates Throughout + Lawn Maint. Provided + Community Pool and Amenities - Recently Renovated Townhouse!

Newer tile, carpet, plumbing, kitchen, paint, light fixtures, SS appliances and more! Move-in and make it your own!

Very unique floor plan with open stairwell that leads to lower level with large living area with tall ceilings, stone fireplace, sliding glass door and opens to dining area with a second slider door.

Fantastic kitchen has brand new cabinets and stainless appliances as well as granite counters and mosaic back-splash. Laundry room is off kitchen, washer/dryer provided

Upstairs you will find a very large master bedroom with two closets, vaulted and beamed ceilings as well as adjacent bathroom with stand-up shower. The second bedroom also has vaulted ceilings and a huge walk-in closet. Hall bath offers new tile and vanity with granite counter.

Powder Bathroom off entry as well as access to 1-car garage.

HOA provides trash, lawn maintenance, pool access, Tennis court,etc.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3043848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8052 Colony Lane have any available units?
8052 Colony Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lenexa, KS.
What amenities does 8052 Colony Lane have?
Some of 8052 Colony Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8052 Colony Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8052 Colony Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8052 Colony Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8052 Colony Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8052 Colony Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8052 Colony Lane offers parking.
Does 8052 Colony Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8052 Colony Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8052 Colony Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8052 Colony Lane has a pool.
Does 8052 Colony Lane have accessible units?
No, 8052 Colony Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8052 Colony Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8052 Colony Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8052 Colony Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8052 Colony Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
