Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage pet friendly tennis court

8052 Colony Lane Available 06/07/19 {8052} Unique + Contemporary + Updates Throughout + Lawn Maint. Provided + Community Pool and Amenities - Recently Renovated Townhouse!



Newer tile, carpet, plumbing, kitchen, paint, light fixtures, SS appliances and more! Move-in and make it your own!



Very unique floor plan with open stairwell that leads to lower level with large living area with tall ceilings, stone fireplace, sliding glass door and opens to dining area with a second slider door.



Fantastic kitchen has brand new cabinets and stainless appliances as well as granite counters and mosaic back-splash. Laundry room is off kitchen, washer/dryer provided



Upstairs you will find a very large master bedroom with two closets, vaulted and beamed ceilings as well as adjacent bathroom with stand-up shower. The second bedroom also has vaulted ceilings and a huge walk-in closet. Hall bath offers new tile and vanity with granite counter.



Powder Bathroom off entry as well as access to 1-car garage.



HOA provides trash, lawn maintenance, pool access, Tennis court,etc.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3043848)