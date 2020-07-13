All apartments in Lenexa
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

West End at City Center

17410 W 86th Terrace · (913) 246-5171
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Apply Today & Move-In By June 7th To Receive $150 Off The 1st Month's Rent! *limited time offer, restrictions may apply
Location

17410 W 86th Terrace, Lenexa, KS 66219

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09303 · Avail. now

$948

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

Unit 03214 · Avail. now

$993

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Unit 03315 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,013

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06204 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Unit 08104 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Unit 11202 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10106 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,634

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1501 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West End at City Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
carport
courtyard
hot tub
lobby
online portal
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use the online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome to West End at City Center! Located in Lenexa, Kansas, West End at City Center is a luxury, resort-style apartment community where residents can experience the excitement and convenience of living in the Lenexa City Center neighborhood. Living at West End City Center offers the ease of being steps away from many key destinations, including “The District”, walking trails, Lexmark Enterprise Software, The Domain City Center and the new Lenexa Recreation Center and Civic Center. Designed to deliver urban elegance and modern comfort, our apartments are sophisticated spaces with open layout floor plans, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and designer lighting and fixtures just to name a few.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$750 -- Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: $15-$40: Size varies

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West End at City Center have any available units?
West End at City Center has 25 units available starting at $948 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does West End at City Center have?
Some of West End at City Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West End at City Center currently offering any rent specials?
West End at City Center is offering the following rent specials: Apply Today & Move-In By June 7th To Receive $150 Off The 1st Month's Rent! *limited time offer, restrictions may apply
Is West End at City Center pet-friendly?
Yes, West End at City Center is pet friendly.
Does West End at City Center offer parking?
Yes, West End at City Center offers parking.
Does West End at City Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, West End at City Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does West End at City Center have a pool?
Yes, West End at City Center has a pool.
Does West End at City Center have accessible units?
No, West End at City Center does not have accessible units.
Does West End at City Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West End at City Center has units with dishwashers.
Does West End at City Center have units with air conditioning?
Yes, West End at City Center has units with air conditioning.
