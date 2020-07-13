Amenities

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use the online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome to West End at City Center! Located in Lenexa, Kansas, West End at City Center is a luxury, resort-style apartment community where residents can experience the excitement and convenience of living in the Lenexa City Center neighborhood. Living at West End City Center offers the ease of being steps away from many key destinations, including “The District”, walking trails, Lexmark Enterprise Software, The Domain City Center and the new Lenexa Recreation Center and Civic Center. Designed to deliver urban elegance and modern comfort, our apartments are sophisticated spaces with open layout floor plans, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and designer lighting and fixtures just to name a few.