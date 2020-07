Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill google fiber internet access cats allowed parking

The Reserve at 77 – your private oasis in Lenexa KS, located close to everything that Kansas City has to offer. Offering 1 and 2 bedroom floorplan options, each with a private balcony or patio and includes free access to Google Fiber broadband internet. Select homes also feature premium interior finishes including resurfaced countertops, contemporary lighting throughout and dark hardwood inspired floors. The Reserve at 77 residents enjoy modern and fresh living spaces, plus an outstanding selection of amenities. These include a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ and picnic areas for summertime cookouts, plus a resident clubhouse with business center.