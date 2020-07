Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill business center clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit hot tub internet access lobby online portal tennis court

Thoughtfully designed for the ultimate in residential living, our lovely community of Stone Ridge Apartments and our new Townhomes at the Ridge welcome you home with stellar service and a host of amenities. We offer 3 - 15 months lease terms. Each of our homes include special features such as walk-in closets that provide ample space and private entrances that offer added convenience. Enjoy a well-equipped kitchen complete with a dishwasher that makes cleanup easy and hassle-free. Savor the comfort of central air conditioning and heating. In our townhomes, take advantage of our full-size washers and dryers in every home. Not to mention, our townhomes also have stainless steel appliances, a study off of the garage, and beautiful features. An array of on-site amenities ensures that home is a place to relax and unwind.