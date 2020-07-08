All apartments in Indianapolis
Pangea Riverside
Pangea Riverside

2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr · (317) 218-9854
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Marian - Cold Springs

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit M2620 · Avail. now

$722

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit M2672 · Avail. now

$735

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit M2642 · Avail. Jul 17

$737

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pangea Riverside.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Pangea Riverside is a beautiful community located near Riverside Park in Indianapolis. The newly renovated apartments feature highly desired community amenities such as covered parking, 24/7 maintenance, and a swimming pool. Residents of Pangea Riverside apartments may also enjoy other apartment amenities that include an eat-in kitchen, a dishwasher, private entryways, fenced-in patios, and hardwood floors.

The Pangea Riverside community is just minutes away from Safeway, Nick's Chili Parlor, Walgreens, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Nature lovers will also enjoy that the apartments are conveniently located next to Riverside Park, which features two golf courses and a family recreation center. Pangea Riverside is located down the street from Marian University. Also, keep in mind that you're less than a 15 minute drive from downtown Indianapolis and IUPUI! Call us today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $100 Flat Rate
limit: 2
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pangea Riverside have any available units?
Pangea Riverside has 11 units available starting at $722 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Pangea Riverside have?
Some of Pangea Riverside's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pangea Riverside currently offering any rent specials?
Pangea Riverside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pangea Riverside pet-friendly?
Yes, Pangea Riverside is pet friendly.
Does Pangea Riverside offer parking?
Yes, Pangea Riverside offers parking.
Does Pangea Riverside have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pangea Riverside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pangea Riverside have a pool?
Yes, Pangea Riverside has a pool.
Does Pangea Riverside have accessible units?
No, Pangea Riverside does not have accessible units.
Does Pangea Riverside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pangea Riverside has units with dishwashers.
