Amenities

Pangea Riverside is a beautiful community located near Riverside Park in Indianapolis. The newly renovated apartments feature highly desired community amenities such as covered parking, 24/7 maintenance, and a swimming pool. Residents of Pangea Riverside apartments may also enjoy other apartment amenities that include an eat-in kitchen, a dishwasher, private entryways, fenced-in patios, and hardwood floors.



The Pangea Riverside community is just minutes away from Safeway, Nick's Chili Parlor, Walgreens, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Nature lovers will also enjoy that the apartments are conveniently located next to Riverside Park, which features two golf courses and a family recreation center. Pangea Riverside is located down the street from Marian University. Also, keep in mind that you're less than a 15 minute drive from downtown Indianapolis and IUPUI! Call us today to schedule a showing!