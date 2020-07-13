All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:43 PM

Overlook at Valley Ridge

6810 Valley Ridge Dr · (317) 886-1746
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6810 Valley Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 091D · Avail. now

$904

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

Unit 161D · Avail. Sep 9

$919

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

Unit 211E · Avail. Sep 8

$923

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 222F · Avail. Sep 9

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Unit 122C · Avail. Sep 14

$1,052

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1001 sqft

Unit 151C · Avail. Sep 9

$1,057

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1001 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Overlook at Valley Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
Are you ready to experience a whole new echelon of Indiana apartment living? Welcome to Overlook at Valley Ridge, where you can find beautiful apartments with large floor plans and top-notch amenities in an unbeatable location near the University of Indianapolis.

We’re nestled in Southside Indianapolis’ Franklin Township, a charming and cozy enclave in a great school district that is just 15 minutes south of downtown along I-465. Here, you can enjoy convenient and inspiring amenities each and every day, from a heated swimming pool to a 24-hour-fitness center.

Each of our generously appointed 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartments features a private patio or balcony, where you can enjoy majestic views of the nearby Little Buck Creek or the clubhouse and pool area with grilling stations. Large walk-in closets and spacious kitchens adorn your expansive living area, while attractive two-tone paint designs keep your apartment home looking fresh, stylish, and modern.

These are apartments in Sou

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per person
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: none
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet per mo
restrictions: non aggressive breeds allowed
Parking Details: Open parking.
Storage Details: $80 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Overlook at Valley Ridge have any available units?
Overlook at Valley Ridge has 13 units available starting at $904 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Overlook at Valley Ridge have?
Some of Overlook at Valley Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Overlook at Valley Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Overlook at Valley Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Overlook at Valley Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Overlook at Valley Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Overlook at Valley Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Overlook at Valley Ridge offers parking.
Does Overlook at Valley Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Overlook at Valley Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Overlook at Valley Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Overlook at Valley Ridge has a pool.
Does Overlook at Valley Ridge have accessible units?
No, Overlook at Valley Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Overlook at Valley Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, Overlook at Valley Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
