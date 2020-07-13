Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage on-site laundry 24hr laundry

Are you ready to experience a whole new echelon of Indiana apartment living? Welcome to Overlook at Valley Ridge, where you can find beautiful apartments with large floor plans and top-notch amenities in an unbeatable location near the University of Indianapolis.



We’re nestled in Southside Indianapolis’ Franklin Township, a charming and cozy enclave in a great school district that is just 15 minutes south of downtown along I-465. Here, you can enjoy convenient and inspiring amenities each and every day, from a heated swimming pool to a 24-hour-fitness center.



Each of our generously appointed 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartments features a private patio or balcony, where you can enjoy majestic views of the nearby Little Buck Creek or the clubhouse and pool area with grilling stations. Large walk-in closets and spacious kitchens adorn your expansive living area, while attractive two-tone paint designs keep your apartment home looking fresh, stylish, and modern.



