Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport courtyard parking pool 24hr maintenance dogs allowed cats allowed gym on-site laundry pet friendly guest parking

Chateau de Ville Apartments in Castleton, Indiana offer studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments featuring expansive closet space, washer and dryer connections, and large outdoor gathering areas off your apartment home.Our community is framed with mature landscaping with courtyard views and private fenced in yards. Charming French provincial architecture outline the design of our two story buildings. Chateau de Ville Apartments is conveniently located just minutes from Broad Ripple and downtown Indianapolis.