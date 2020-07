Center Point Apartment Homes.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage carport hot tub internet access lobby online portal package receiving

Find your center at Center Point Apartment HomesWelcome to relaxation on the rim of Indianapolis. Our comfortable apartments sit 10 miles from downtown and IUPUI, 8 miles from Butler and 12 miles from Indianapolis International Airport—everywhere you need to be.Temper a trying day with a rejuvenating stroll around the community lake. Kick back to a good book in the exquisite clubhouse, windows stretched to the sky to flood in light. Up for an adventure? Indy’s largest park breathes in your backyard, brilliant leaves and towering trees offering wonder in exchange for worry. When it’s time to tuck in, your beautiful 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding awaits. Plant your roots and establish your center at Center Point. .