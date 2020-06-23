940 North Cecil Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeously remodeled 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom ranch home. This home boasts new carpet, flooring, and paint. Home features an open floor plan with a large living room with cathedral ceilings and spacious eat in kitchen. Kitchen has new ceramic tile flooring, beautiful granite counter tops, and a full appliance package will be delivered upon move in. Master bedroom is great sized and has tray ceilings and a wonderful en suite master bath. The home also features a covered back patio and spacious backyard!