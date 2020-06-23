All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:34 AM

940 North Cecil Avenue

940 Cecil Ave · No Longer Available
Location

940 Cecil Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeously remodeled 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom ranch home.  This home boasts new carpet, flooring, and paint.  Home features an open floor plan with a large living room with cathedral ceilings and spacious eat in kitchen.  Kitchen has new ceramic tile flooring, beautiful granite counter tops, and a full appliance package will be delivered upon move in.  Master bedroom is great sized and has tray ceilings and a wonderful en suite master bath.  The home also features a covered back patio and spacious backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 North Cecil Avenue have any available units?
940 North Cecil Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 940 North Cecil Avenue have?
Some of 940 North Cecil Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 North Cecil Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
940 North Cecil Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 North Cecil Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 940 North Cecil Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 940 North Cecil Avenue offer parking?
No, 940 North Cecil Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 940 North Cecil Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 North Cecil Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 North Cecil Avenue have a pool?
No, 940 North Cecil Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 940 North Cecil Avenue have accessible units?
No, 940 North Cecil Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 940 North Cecil Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 940 North Cecil Avenue has units with dishwashers.
