All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 9217 Backwater Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9217 Backwater Drive
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

9217 Backwater Drive

9217 Backwater Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Castleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9217 Backwater Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Castleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Great 2 bed, 2.5 bath condo in popular Spinnaker Cove situated on a scenic pond with privacy. All kitchen appliances and washer/dryer are included. Master suite overlooks the pond and offers a private deck. The lower level walks out from the living room to a private patio and more fantastic views of the pond. The neighborhood offers a swimming pool and clubhouse that can be rented for parties. Both upstairs bedrooms come with their own private full bathrooms. Laundry separates the 2 upstairs bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9217 Backwater Drive have any available units?
9217 Backwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9217 Backwater Drive have?
Some of 9217 Backwater Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9217 Backwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9217 Backwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9217 Backwater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9217 Backwater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 9217 Backwater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9217 Backwater Drive offers parking.
Does 9217 Backwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9217 Backwater Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9217 Backwater Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9217 Backwater Drive has a pool.
Does 9217 Backwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 9217 Backwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9217 Backwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9217 Backwater Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College