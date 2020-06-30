9217 Backwater Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool clubhouse

Great 2 bed, 2.5 bath condo in popular Spinnaker Cove situated on a scenic pond with privacy. All kitchen appliances and washer/dryer are included. Master suite overlooks the pond and offers a private deck. The lower level walks out from the living room to a private patio and more fantastic views of the pond. The neighborhood offers a swimming pool and clubhouse that can be rented for parties. Both upstairs bedrooms come with their own private full bathrooms. Laundry separates the 2 upstairs bedrooms.