All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 918 N Butler Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
918 N Butler Ave
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:34 PM

918 N Butler Ave

918 North Butler Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

918 North Butler Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6c8d43800e ---- This adorable all brick 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom duplex home has tons of charm and won't last long. As you enter the home you are greeted with a large living room with fresh carpet that covers the living room and dining room. The bedrooms are good size and have carpet flooring. This kitchen has lovely white cabinets, original tile backsplash and tile flooring and comes stocked with a stove and fridge. The basement is partially finished and offers a half bathroom. The full bathroom is located upstairs. You get half of a 2 car manual garage and 1 car port space with the home. Additional amenities include a washer and dryer hook-ups and front porch. Central air. Stove and Fridge included! Security deposit = $799 Water/Sewer = $50 per month in addition to monthly rent (paid with rent) Tenant also pays Gas and Electricity Bill Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM A Step Ahead Management is only leasing this home. Management of the home will be completed by the property owner. 1 Car Detached Garage Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 N Butler Ave have any available units?
918 N Butler Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 N Butler Ave have?
Some of 918 N Butler Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 N Butler Ave currently offering any rent specials?
918 N Butler Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 N Butler Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 918 N Butler Ave is pet friendly.
Does 918 N Butler Ave offer parking?
Yes, 918 N Butler Ave offers parking.
Does 918 N Butler Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 N Butler Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 N Butler Ave have a pool?
No, 918 N Butler Ave does not have a pool.
Does 918 N Butler Ave have accessible units?
No, 918 N Butler Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 918 N Butler Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 N Butler Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College