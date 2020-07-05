918 N Butler Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6c8d43800e ---- This adorable all brick 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom duplex home has tons of charm and won't last long. As you enter the home you are greeted with a large living room with fresh carpet that covers the living room and dining room. The bedrooms are good size and have carpet flooring. This kitchen has lovely white cabinets, original tile backsplash and tile flooring and comes stocked with a stove and fridge. The basement is partially finished and offers a half bathroom. The full bathroom is located upstairs. You get half of a 2 car manual garage and 1 car port space with the home. Additional amenities include a washer and dryer hook-ups and front porch. Central air. Stove and Fridge included! Security deposit = $799 Water/Sewer = $50 per month in addition to monthly rent (paid with rent) Tenant also pays Gas and Electricity Bill Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM A Step Ahead Management is only leasing this home. Management of the home will be completed by the property owner. 1 Car Detached Garage Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups