Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9118 Walton Street

9118 Walton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9118 Walton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
** UNIT PENDING **

Wayne Township home off Raceway & Rockville. This home is located at the end of a dead end street in and provides easy access to schools, shopping, and interstates. This property features a spacious living room, separate dining room, large kitchen with tons of cabinet space, over-sized 2-car attached garage and an updated bathroom with jacuzzi tub. The backyard is fully fenced with tons of privacy and a large storage shed. Pets Negotiable!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9118 Walton Street have any available units?
9118 Walton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 9118 Walton Street currently offering any rent specials?
9118 Walton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9118 Walton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9118 Walton Street is pet friendly.
Does 9118 Walton Street offer parking?
Yes, 9118 Walton Street offers parking.
Does 9118 Walton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9118 Walton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9118 Walton Street have a pool?
No, 9118 Walton Street does not have a pool.
Does 9118 Walton Street have accessible units?
No, 9118 Walton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9118 Walton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9118 Walton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9118 Walton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9118 Walton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
