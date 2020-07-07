All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 2 2020 at 8:42 PM

9005 Shenandoah Drive

9005 Shenandoah Drive · (317) 793-3770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9005 Shenandoah Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,299

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2612 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details

This 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home has a 1 car attached garage, a separate dining area from the kitchen, and has natural lighting throughout. It has many upgrades! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9005 Shenandoah Drive have any available units?
9005 Shenandoah Drive has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 9005 Shenandoah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9005 Shenandoah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9005 Shenandoah Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9005 Shenandoah Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9005 Shenandoah Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9005 Shenandoah Drive offers parking.
Does 9005 Shenandoah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9005 Shenandoah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9005 Shenandoah Drive have a pool?
No, 9005 Shenandoah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9005 Shenandoah Drive have accessible units?
No, 9005 Shenandoah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9005 Shenandoah Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9005 Shenandoah Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9005 Shenandoah Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9005 Shenandoah Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
