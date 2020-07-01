All apartments in Indianapolis
8929 Emperors Court

8929 Emperors Court · No Longer Available
Location

8929 Emperors Court, Indianapolis, IN 46234
Key Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in Wayne township off 21st & Country Club in Villages at Drake Landing, minutes to the B&O Trail, Eliza Hendricks School and Country Club of Indianapolis. This Spacious 2-Story home features a large family room/dining room combo with a woodburning fireplace and leads out to a sunroom and huge deck. Large master suite with a huge walk-in closet, jetted tub and separate shower. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8929 Emperors Court have any available units?
8929 Emperors Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8929 Emperors Court have?
Some of 8929 Emperors Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8929 Emperors Court currently offering any rent specials?
8929 Emperors Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8929 Emperors Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8929 Emperors Court is pet friendly.
Does 8929 Emperors Court offer parking?
No, 8929 Emperors Court does not offer parking.
Does 8929 Emperors Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8929 Emperors Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8929 Emperors Court have a pool?
No, 8929 Emperors Court does not have a pool.
Does 8929 Emperors Court have accessible units?
No, 8929 Emperors Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8929 Emperors Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8929 Emperors Court does not have units with dishwashers.

