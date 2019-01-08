All apartments in Indianapolis
8832 Depot Drive

8832 Depot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8832 Depot Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Glenn's Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Let's celebrate Summer with waived application fees! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! This house is GORGEOUS inside and out! Three bedroom two full bath home in Perry Township has many upgrades including a spectacular kitchen with an island, granite countertops, modern fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Home also features both a living room and family room and attached oversized two car garage. With a raised deck that overlooks the spacious backyard, you will be in LOVE!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8832 Depot Drive have any available units?
8832 Depot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8832 Depot Drive have?
Some of 8832 Depot Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8832 Depot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8832 Depot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8832 Depot Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8832 Depot Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8832 Depot Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8832 Depot Drive offers parking.
Does 8832 Depot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8832 Depot Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8832 Depot Drive have a pool?
No, 8832 Depot Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8832 Depot Drive have accessible units?
No, 8832 Depot Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8832 Depot Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8832 Depot Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

