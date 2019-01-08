8832 Depot Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Let's celebrate Summer with waived application fees! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! This house is GORGEOUS inside and out! Three bedroom two full bath home in Perry Township has many upgrades including a spectacular kitchen with an island, granite countertops, modern fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Home also features both a living room and family room and attached oversized two car garage. With a raised deck that overlooks the spacious backyard, you will be in LOVE!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.