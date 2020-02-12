All apartments in Indianapolis
8738 Montery Court
Last updated September 25 2019 at 2:07 PM

8738 Montery Court

8738 Montery Court · No Longer Available
Location

8738 Montery Court, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Totally Renovated 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Red Brick Ranch Home is nestled in a Cul-de-Sac and features Beautiful Flooring in the Living Room and Bedrooms and Ceramic Tiling in the Spacious Kitchen, Laundry Room and Bathrooms, Fresh Paint in Lovely Neutral Tones throughout, Upgraded Lighting, Fixtures and More! Enter your Home to the Large Living Room with Ceiling Fan with Natural Light from the Large Front Windows. Oversized Eat-in Kitchen with Recessed Lighting, Lots of Cabinetry, Double Stainless Sink, Smooth Top Electric Range Oven and Great Dining Area Lighting. One of the Four Bedrooms is accessed off the Dining Area and has Sliding Glass Doors which Open to the Back Yard. This Large Bedroom would be Great as a Family Room as well! Three Additional Bedrooms, All with Ceiling Fans and Nice Natural Lighting. Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom entry from the 3 Bedroom Hallway with a Door to the Half Bathroom and Laundry Room which also has Entry from the Kitchen. Laundry Room has Cabinets and Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook Up. Attached 2 Car Garage comes with Remote Openers and boasts Cabinets and a Work Table. A Kitchen Door Opens to the Large Covered Back Patio where you can Relax and Enjoy Good Times with Family and Friends in the Huge Fenced Back Yard which boasts a Pergola, Mini Barn and is Fully Fenced - Perfect for entertaining! Mature Trees in this Quiet Neighborhood with Easy Access to Interstates and Just 20 minutes to Downtown Indy with All the City Has to Offer!

Lawrence Township.

Gas and Electric Home.

Note: Resident provides own Refrigerator.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8738 Montery Court have any available units?
8738 Montery Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8738 Montery Court have?
Some of 8738 Montery Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8738 Montery Court currently offering any rent specials?
8738 Montery Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8738 Montery Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8738 Montery Court is pet friendly.
Does 8738 Montery Court offer parking?
Yes, 8738 Montery Court offers parking.
Does 8738 Montery Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8738 Montery Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8738 Montery Court have a pool?
No, 8738 Montery Court does not have a pool.
Does 8738 Montery Court have accessible units?
No, 8738 Montery Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8738 Montery Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8738 Montery Court does not have units with dishwashers.

