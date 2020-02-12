8738 Montery Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Totally Renovated 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Red Brick Ranch Home is nestled in a Cul-de-Sac and features Beautiful Flooring in the Living Room and Bedrooms and Ceramic Tiling in the Spacious Kitchen, Laundry Room and Bathrooms, Fresh Paint in Lovely Neutral Tones throughout, Upgraded Lighting, Fixtures and More! Enter your Home to the Large Living Room with Ceiling Fan with Natural Light from the Large Front Windows. Oversized Eat-in Kitchen with Recessed Lighting, Lots of Cabinetry, Double Stainless Sink, Smooth Top Electric Range Oven and Great Dining Area Lighting. One of the Four Bedrooms is accessed off the Dining Area and has Sliding Glass Doors which Open to the Back Yard. This Large Bedroom would be Great as a Family Room as well! Three Additional Bedrooms, All with Ceiling Fans and Nice Natural Lighting. Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom entry from the 3 Bedroom Hallway with a Door to the Half Bathroom and Laundry Room which also has Entry from the Kitchen. Laundry Room has Cabinets and Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook Up. Attached 2 Car Garage comes with Remote Openers and boasts Cabinets and a Work Table. A Kitchen Door Opens to the Large Covered Back Patio where you can Relax and Enjoy Good Times with Family and Friends in the Huge Fenced Back Yard which boasts a Pergola, Mini Barn and is Fully Fenced - Perfect for entertaining! Mature Trees in this Quiet Neighborhood with Easy Access to Interstates and Just 20 minutes to Downtown Indy with All the City Has to Offer!



Lawrence Township.



Gas and Electric Home.



Note: Resident provides own Refrigerator.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.