Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Check out this Park Hoover Condominium that is spacious with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This 1st floor unit overlooks a pond and has a privet patio. Recent updated with laminate hardwood flooring & tile, appliances, and windows. The layout is oversized with huge living room, and open kitchen to the dining room.