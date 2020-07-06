Amenities

8611 N Meridian St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Townhome - Fantastic 4 Bedroom Townhome at Meridian Square. 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths. It's clean, crisp and spacious here. Larger bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, and lots of natural light give this place a very comfortable feeling. Relax on the sectional in the Living Room or sit by the fire in the Hearth Room. Plenty of storage space and 2 car garage. Location is perfectly situated; close to the highways, shopping and entertainment. Dogs allowed with owner approval, an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $40/month (per pet). No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



No Cats Allowed



