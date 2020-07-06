All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

8611 N Meridian St

8611 North Meridian Street · (317) 814-5265
Location

8611 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Nora - Far Northside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8611 N Meridian St · Avail. Aug 1

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2464 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
8611 N Meridian St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Townhome - Fantastic 4 Bedroom Townhome at Meridian Square. 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths. It's clean, crisp and spacious here. Larger bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, and lots of natural light give this place a very comfortable feeling. Relax on the sectional in the Living Room or sit by the fire in the Hearth Room. Plenty of storage space and 2 car garage. Location is perfectly situated; close to the highways, shopping and entertainment. Dogs allowed with owner approval, an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $40/month (per pet). No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5255975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8611 N Meridian St have any available units?
8611 N Meridian St has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8611 N Meridian St currently offering any rent specials?
8611 N Meridian St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8611 N Meridian St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8611 N Meridian St is pet friendly.
Does 8611 N Meridian St offer parking?
Yes, 8611 N Meridian St offers parking.
Does 8611 N Meridian St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8611 N Meridian St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8611 N Meridian St have a pool?
No, 8611 N Meridian St does not have a pool.
Does 8611 N Meridian St have accessible units?
No, 8611 N Meridian St does not have accessible units.
Does 8611 N Meridian St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8611 N Meridian St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8611 N Meridian St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8611 N Meridian St does not have units with air conditioning.
