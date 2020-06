Amenities

This remodeled and move-in ready home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Located close to all the important things you will need you'll love the location as well. This home is super clean, has updates throughout the entire home, and is ready for its new tenant. With hardwood floors, updated light fixtures and bathroom you'll be proud to call this home. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.