8516 Montery Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning range

This home welcomes you with a large bay window in the living room. The dining area is open to the living room and kitchen. Breakfast bar for family and friends to visit while cooking in the kitchen. Refrigerator and electric oven/range are provided. Wonderful vinyl wood plank flooring through for a great look and easy maintenance. Freshly painted inside. French doors open to the nice patio and large fully fenced back yard, perfect for outdoor living. Newer gas furnace and central air. There is laundry hook up for full size washer and gas dryer in the kitchen. 1 car attached garage.



Well established neighborhood just steps away from Charles W. Fairbanks Elementary School. Shopping, restaurants, bus line are just minutes away. Easy freeway access. Less than 20 minutes from Downtown Indy and All the City has to Offer!



Indianapolis Public Schools.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



See Full Tenant Screening Criteria at: http://www.indianapolispropertymanagement.com/resident-selection-criteria



ES Property Management, LLC

317-883-9790



Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

