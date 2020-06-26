All apartments in Indianapolis
8516 Montery Road

8516 Montery Road
Location

8516 Montery Road, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home welcomes you with a large bay window in the living room. The dining area is open to the living room and kitchen. Breakfast bar for family and friends to visit while cooking in the kitchen. Refrigerator and electric oven/range are provided. Wonderful vinyl wood plank flooring through for a great look and easy maintenance. Freshly painted inside. French doors open to the nice patio and large fully fenced back yard, perfect for outdoor living. Newer gas furnace and central air. There is laundry hook up for full size washer and gas dryer in the kitchen. 1 car attached garage.

Well established neighborhood just steps away from Charles W. Fairbanks Elementary School. Shopping, restaurants, bus line are just minutes away. Easy freeway access. Less than 20 minutes from Downtown Indy and All the City has to Offer!

Indianapolis Public Schools.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

See Full Tenant Screening Criteria at: http://www.indianapolispropertymanagement.com/resident-selection-criteria

ES Property Management, LLC
317-883-9790

Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8516 Montery Road have any available units?
8516 Montery Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8516 Montery Road have?
Some of 8516 Montery Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8516 Montery Road currently offering any rent specials?
8516 Montery Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8516 Montery Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8516 Montery Road is pet friendly.
Does 8516 Montery Road offer parking?
Yes, 8516 Montery Road offers parking.
Does 8516 Montery Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8516 Montery Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8516 Montery Road have a pool?
No, 8516 Montery Road does not have a pool.
Does 8516 Montery Road have accessible units?
No, 8516 Montery Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8516 Montery Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8516 Montery Road does not have units with dishwashers.
