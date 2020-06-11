All apartments in Indianapolis
840 Dequincy Street
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:07 PM

840 Dequincy Street

840 N Dequincy St · No Longer Available
Location

840 N Dequincy St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Irvington Home Available!!!

Amazing 3 bedroom home MOVE IN READY! Located in historic Irvington, this home includes a spacious living room and dining room with the original hardwood, glass-paneled built-in bookcases. This show stopper includes fresh interior paint, and the original hardwood floors throughout. It features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The kitchen includes all kitchen appliances and includes space for a breakfast table. Ample storage and space throughout the home. This home is in excellent condition and meticulously maintained. You have to see it to believe it. You'll be close to all of the local spots - 5 minutes to bike rid to Ellenberger Park / 10 minutes to bike to Jockamo Pizza / 10 minutes to bike to Starbucks.

Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Smoking is not allowed in the unit. Renters insurance required

Application - $50/Adult age 18 and older:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2109440000

To schedule a self-guided viewing, use the Rently.com link below:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1022539?source=marketing

Please check our website for info on fees, deposits, the application process and for more about the home, www.ethositypm.com

Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 3

***Ethosity cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate details.***
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 Dequincy Street have any available units?
840 Dequincy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 840 Dequincy Street currently offering any rent specials?
840 Dequincy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 Dequincy Street pet-friendly?
No, 840 Dequincy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 840 Dequincy Street offer parking?
No, 840 Dequincy Street does not offer parking.
Does 840 Dequincy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 Dequincy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 Dequincy Street have a pool?
No, 840 Dequincy Street does not have a pool.
Does 840 Dequincy Street have accessible units?
No, 840 Dequincy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 840 Dequincy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 Dequincy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 840 Dequincy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 840 Dequincy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
