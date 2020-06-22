All apartments in Indianapolis
8336 Wanda Lake Dr

8336 Wanda Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8336 Wanda Lake Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46113
Camby

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMING SOON! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Camby is 2,200 sq ft and recently updated! Newer vinyl plank floors, carpet, and paint throughout. Main floor has a great open concept with the family room, dining area and kitchen all flowing together. The second floor includes a loft and master suite with walk-in closet. Large, fully fenced backyard has a deck that is the perfect space for entertaining or relaxing. Pets will be considered with a $400 refundable deposit (per pet) + additional $35/month (per pet). No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

**Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we are not able to show this property until June 1st. Please contact us if you have further questions.**

(RLNE4599417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8336 Wanda Lake Dr have any available units?
8336 Wanda Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8336 Wanda Lake Dr have?
Some of 8336 Wanda Lake Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8336 Wanda Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8336 Wanda Lake Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8336 Wanda Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8336 Wanda Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8336 Wanda Lake Dr offer parking?
No, 8336 Wanda Lake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8336 Wanda Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8336 Wanda Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8336 Wanda Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 8336 Wanda Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8336 Wanda Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 8336 Wanda Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8336 Wanda Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8336 Wanda Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
