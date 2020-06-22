8336 Wanda Lake Dr

Amenities

COMING SOON! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Camby is 2,200 sq ft and recently updated! Newer vinyl plank floors, carpet, and paint throughout. Main floor has a great open concept with the family room, dining area and kitchen all flowing together. The second floor includes a loft and master suite with walk-in closet. Large, fully fenced backyard has a deck that is the perfect space for entertaining or relaxing. Pets will be considered with a $400 refundable deposit (per pet) + additional $35/month (per pet). No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



**Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we are not able to show this property until June 1st. Please contact us if you have further questions.**



