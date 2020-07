Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex. Great location! Only 1/2 mile from all Fountain Square restaurants. Newer flooring throughout and freshly painted. Off-street parking located behind the unit. Large basement with laundry in unit.



Tenants pays all utilities. Pets: $250 each refundable deposit, then $25/mo. Must Pre-qualify before scheduling showing: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x base rent. No smoking inside the property.