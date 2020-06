Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

This warm and cozy 3 bedrooom 1 bath home is ready for its new tenant. You will love the location, with easy access to all stores, schools, and shopping. The remodeling and upgrades will make you feel proud to live here with your family. Make your appointment today to see this amazing home. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental. This property accepts Section 8.