8229 E 42nd Place

Newly renovated 3 bedroom house for Immediate Move - In!! - This is a newly renovated 3 bedroom home with a 1 car garage. as you enter the home spacious living room. As you walk down the hallway, you will find the 3 bedrooms in similar size with closet space and full bathroom. The master bedroom has a half bath with it and plenty of closet space. In the utility room the washer and dryer is located. The kitchen and dining room is a open space with a fridge and gas stove with plenty of cabinet and counter space. The entire house has new flooring and freshly painted. The home also has a new roof, gutters, water heater and AC unit just in time for the warmer weather. To Read & View the full listing on our website go to www.compass-property.com



Secure your new home today!

We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.

We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.



Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. No smoking.



Rental Terms: Rent: $875

Security Deposit: $875 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions



Residents are responsible for all utilities. Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS



