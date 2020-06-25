All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

8229 E 42nd Place

8229 East 42nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

8229 East 42nd Place, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly renovated 3 bedroom house for Immediate Move - In!! - This is a newly renovated 3 bedroom home with a 1 car garage. as you enter the home spacious living room. As you walk down the hallway, you will find the 3 bedrooms in similar size with closet space and full bathroom. The master bedroom has a half bath with it and plenty of closet space. In the utility room the washer and dryer is located. The kitchen and dining room is a open space with a fridge and gas stove with plenty of cabinet and counter space. The entire house has new flooring and freshly painted. The home also has a new roof, gutters, water heater and AC unit just in time for the warmer weather. To Read & View the full listing on our website go to www.compass-property.com

We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.

Secure your new home today!
We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.
We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.

Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. No smoking.

Rental Terms: Rent: $875
Security Deposit: $875 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions

Residents are responsible for all utilities. Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS

(RLNE4867043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8229 E 42nd Place have any available units?
8229 E 42nd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8229 E 42nd Place have?
Some of 8229 E 42nd Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8229 E 42nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
8229 E 42nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8229 E 42nd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8229 E 42nd Place is pet friendly.
Does 8229 E 42nd Place offer parking?
Yes, 8229 E 42nd Place offers parking.
Does 8229 E 42nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8229 E 42nd Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8229 E 42nd Place have a pool?
No, 8229 E 42nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 8229 E 42nd Place have accessible units?
No, 8229 E 42nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8229 E 42nd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8229 E 42nd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
