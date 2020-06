Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

This amazing 3 bedroom home is accepting Section 8 vouchers and is the perfect spot for you and your family. There are 3 large bedrooms, and many updates, Hardwood floors, Stained Wood Trim, and the Home has been Very Well Maintained. You won't want to miss this great rental opportunity. The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental.