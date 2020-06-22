8126 Fisher Bend Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Spacious 4 BR/2.5 BA, 2100 sq. ft. home. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining! Great room is open to eat in kitchen with large windows overlooking the pond and treeline. Large Center Island. Flex Rm with glass French doors could be a great Office or Den. Spacious Master Suite with large walk in closet. The nice sized loft is a great for a second living area! Crown molding, spindled stairway, insulated garage door & so more. Have fun and relax at the community pool and playground. City SPLASH PARK is right around the corner.