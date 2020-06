Amenities

This 2,000 square foot space is already set up for a medical office use and was previously a dental practice. The space offers a large waiting room with a fireplace, a reception area, 5 exam rooms with plumbing, a work room, a kitchen/break room as well as storage in the basement. This could be a great opportunity for your medical office use and offers a convenient location.