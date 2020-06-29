8066 Witherington Road

Amenities

Rare find in Washington Township. Located just south of 86th and Township Line Rd, this single-family home sits on a quiet street but is close to everything you need. You'll be a 5-minute drive to Buffalo Wild Wings, Kroger and Planet Fitness! This 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom ranch has been completely updated and features hardwood and tile flooring throughout. The large eat-in kitchen includes loads of cabinets and counter space including a peninsula. It comes equipped with high-quality chef-grade appliances - stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. The large backyard will be great for entertaining friends and family. A single car garage is attached to the home. Don't miss this opportunity. Schedule a viewing today!



