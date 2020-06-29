All apartments in Indianapolis
8066 Witherington Road

8066 Witherington Road · No Longer Available
Location

8066 Witherington Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Rare find in Washington Township. Located just south of 86th and Township Line Rd, this single-family home sits on a quiet street but is close to everything you need. You'll be a 5-minute drive to Buffalo Wild Wings, Kroger and Planet Fitness! This 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom ranch has been completely updated and features hardwood and tile flooring throughout. The large eat-in kitchen includes loads of cabinets and counter space including a peninsula. It comes equipped with high-quality chef-grade appliances - stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. The large backyard will be great for entertaining friends and family. A single car garage is attached to the home. Don't miss this opportunity. Schedule a viewing today!

Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2199355400

To view the home, use the link below to schedule a self-guided tour using Rently:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1189111?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8066 Witherington Road have any available units?
8066 Witherington Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8066 Witherington Road have?
Some of 8066 Witherington Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8066 Witherington Road currently offering any rent specials?
8066 Witherington Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8066 Witherington Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8066 Witherington Road is pet friendly.
Does 8066 Witherington Road offer parking?
Yes, 8066 Witherington Road offers parking.
Does 8066 Witherington Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8066 Witherington Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8066 Witherington Road have a pool?
No, 8066 Witherington Road does not have a pool.
Does 8066 Witherington Road have accessible units?
No, 8066 Witherington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8066 Witherington Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8066 Witherington Road has units with dishwashers.

