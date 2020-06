Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets oven refrigerator

Huge 4BR/2BA home has been totally renovated! Brand new kitchen, bath, newer roof, dual stairways, neutral paint and hardwood through both floors! XLG walk in closets in upstairs bedrooms! Huge front porch to relax in, Main level utility room! Large pantry!

Dual parking spaces in the back. Close to downtown! Neighborhood is seeing a lot of improvements and total renovations.