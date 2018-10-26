8041 Grove Berry Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

New Years Special Receive a FREE 1 months rent with a move in date by 3/14/20 ! Free month credited on the 2nd full month.



Wonderful 2 story home boasting 4 great bedrooms and 2 and half bathrooms. Home opens into the "L" shaped living room that leads to the eat kitchen with dark cabinetry and appliances, both with laminate wood flooring. All bedrooms are located upstairs and have spacious closets. Home also has fenced in back yard.Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

