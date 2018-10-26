All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8041 Grove Berry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8041 Grove Berry Drive
Last updated March 9 2020 at 7:17 PM

8041 Grove Berry Drive

8041 Grove Berry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8041 Grove Berry Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New Years Special Receive a FREE 1 months rent with a move in date by 3/14/20 ! Free month credited on the 2nd full month.

Wonderful 2 story home boasting 4 great bedrooms and 2 and half bathrooms. Home opens into the "L" shaped living room that leads to the eat kitchen with dark cabinetry and appliances, both with laminate wood flooring. All bedrooms are located upstairs and have spacious closets. Home also has fenced in back yard.Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8041 Grove Berry Drive have any available units?
8041 Grove Berry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8041 Grove Berry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8041 Grove Berry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8041 Grove Berry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8041 Grove Berry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8041 Grove Berry Drive offer parking?
No, 8041 Grove Berry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8041 Grove Berry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8041 Grove Berry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8041 Grove Berry Drive have a pool?
No, 8041 Grove Berry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8041 Grove Berry Drive have accessible units?
No, 8041 Grove Berry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8041 Grove Berry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8041 Grove Berry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8041 Grove Berry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8041 Grove Berry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College