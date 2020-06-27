7937 Wildwood Farms Lane

Amenities
Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on Indy's South East side. Walking in you will notice the home was built with an open concept in mind. Family room is open to the kitchen and dining area on the main floor. Continue upstairs and you will find the large master bedroom with private master bath and large walk in closet, along with 3 additional bedrooms and another full bath.
