Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7937 Wildwood Farms Lane
Last updated August 7 2019 at 4:17 PM

7937 Wildwood Farms Lane

7937 Wildwood Farms Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7937 Wildwood Farms Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Property detailsEdit

Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on Indy's South East side. Walking in you will notice the home was built with an open concept in mind. Family room is open to the kitchen and dining area on the main floor. Continue upstairs and you will find the large master bedroom with private master bath and large walk in closet, along with 3 additional bedrooms and another full bath.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7937 Wildwood Farms Lane have any available units?
7937 Wildwood Farms Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7937 Wildwood Farms Lane have?
Some of 7937 Wildwood Farms Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7937 Wildwood Farms Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7937 Wildwood Farms Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7937 Wildwood Farms Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7937 Wildwood Farms Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7937 Wildwood Farms Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7937 Wildwood Farms Lane offers parking.
Does 7937 Wildwood Farms Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7937 Wildwood Farms Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7937 Wildwood Farms Lane have a pool?
No, 7937 Wildwood Farms Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7937 Wildwood Farms Lane have accessible units?
No, 7937 Wildwood Farms Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7937 Wildwood Farms Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7937 Wildwood Farms Lane has units with dishwashers.
