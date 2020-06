Amenities

This amazing home located in Shadow Ridge is ready for its new tenant. With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, it's the perfect home located on a private cul de sac. You will love the loft that could be an office or a play area, you decide. There are vaulted ceilings, a kitchen that overlooks the family room and a wood-burning fireplace. Lots of upgrades and a modern look to make you feel right at home. The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental.