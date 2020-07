Amenities

Cozy three-bedroom, two full bath ranch in Warren Township's popular Willow Lake Community. Open floor plan with kitchen, breakfast room and great room. A wood burning fireplace in the great room to warm up on those chilly nights. Breakfast room has sliding patio door to the rear yard and a view of the pond. Kitchen is fully equipped with microwave, flat top electric stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator and garbage disposal. Ready to move in.