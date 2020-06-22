7590 Rogers Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits!***With 1,809 square feet, this home has more than enough room for the whole family. This home offers a separate living room and great room. Home also includes a spacious fenced in back yard, double sinks in the master bath, granite counter tops, and a spacious, open-kitchen floor plan. This is a spectacular 4 bedroom home for anyone looking in Wayne Township.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.