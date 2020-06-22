All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7590 Rogers Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7590 Rogers Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7590 Rogers Drive

7590 Rogers Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7590 Rogers Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits!***With 1,809 square feet, this home has more than enough room for the whole family. This home offers a separate living room and great room. Home also includes a spacious fenced in back yard, double sinks in the master bath, granite counter tops, and a spacious, open-kitchen floor plan. This is a spectacular 4 bedroom home for anyone looking in Wayne Township.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7590 Rogers Drive have any available units?
7590 Rogers Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7590 Rogers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7590 Rogers Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7590 Rogers Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7590 Rogers Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7590 Rogers Drive offer parking?
No, 7590 Rogers Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7590 Rogers Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7590 Rogers Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7590 Rogers Drive have a pool?
No, 7590 Rogers Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7590 Rogers Drive have accessible units?
No, 7590 Rogers Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7590 Rogers Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7590 Rogers Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7590 Rogers Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7590 Rogers Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Families 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College