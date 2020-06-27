All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7430 Sunset Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7430 Sunset Ln
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

7430 Sunset Ln

7430 Sunset Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7430 Sunset Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Meridian Hills

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
7430 Sunset Ln Available 08/01/19 Meridian Hills Classic with 3 Bedrooms! - I don't think you can beat the location of this home. This is the one if you are looking for a quiet, tree-lined street in Meridian Hills!
You will have plenty of room to play or relax under the shade trees in your front and back yard. The garage is oversized and the open floor plan is great for entertaining. This stone ranch features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath and a beautiful kitchen with a built-in breakfast bar. The master bath has been updated and has a large walk-in closet. No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5056135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7430 Sunset Ln have any available units?
7430 Sunset Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7430 Sunset Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7430 Sunset Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7430 Sunset Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7430 Sunset Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7430 Sunset Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7430 Sunset Ln offers parking.
Does 7430 Sunset Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7430 Sunset Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7430 Sunset Ln have a pool?
No, 7430 Sunset Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7430 Sunset Ln have accessible units?
No, 7430 Sunset Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7430 Sunset Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7430 Sunset Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7430 Sunset Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7430 Sunset Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College