Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

7430 Sunset Ln Available 08/01/19 Meridian Hills Classic with 3 Bedrooms! - I don't think you can beat the location of this home. This is the one if you are looking for a quiet, tree-lined street in Meridian Hills!

You will have plenty of room to play or relax under the shade trees in your front and back yard. The garage is oversized and the open floor plan is great for entertaining. This stone ranch features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath and a beautiful kitchen with a built-in breakfast bar. The master bath has been updated and has a large walk-in closet. No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



No Pets Allowed



