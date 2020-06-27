7409 Mosaic Drive

Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



Lovely home off Southport & Mann Road, within minutes to shopping, restaurants and more! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with a loft. Eat-in kitchen with center island and all stainless appliances. Bonus room on main level could be an office, play area, etc. Family room features a gas fireplace. Master bedroom includes his and her closets, Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Large fenced yard and over-sized 2-car garage. LED lighting throughout home! Pets Negotiable!

