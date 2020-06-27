All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7409 Mosaic Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7409 Mosaic Drive
Last updated July 8 2019 at 5:54 PM

7409 Mosaic Drive

7409 Mosaic Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7409 Mosaic Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Newton

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Lovely home off Southport & Mann Road, within minutes to shopping, restaurants and more! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with a loft. Eat-in kitchen with center island and all stainless appliances. Bonus room on main level could be an office, play area, etc. Family room features a gas fireplace. Master bedroom includes his and her closets, Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Large fenced yard and over-sized 2-car garage. LED lighting throughout home! Pets Negotiable!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7409 Mosaic Drive have any available units?
7409 Mosaic Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7409 Mosaic Drive have?
Some of 7409 Mosaic Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7409 Mosaic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7409 Mosaic Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7409 Mosaic Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7409 Mosaic Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7409 Mosaic Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7409 Mosaic Drive offers parking.
Does 7409 Mosaic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7409 Mosaic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7409 Mosaic Drive have a pool?
No, 7409 Mosaic Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7409 Mosaic Drive have accessible units?
No, 7409 Mosaic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7409 Mosaic Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7409 Mosaic Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College