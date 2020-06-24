7408 Bancaster Drive

Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



Lovely Pike Township property near 71st & Michigan Road, within minutes to restaurants, shops and more. This home sits on a cul-de-sac and overlooks a golf course. Home also features formal dining room and living room and an eat-in kitchen with center island and stainless steel appliances. 4th bedroom is setup as an office. Master bedroom features vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet. Master bath includes dual sinks, separate shower and Jacuzzi tub. Home also has a lovely pool and deck for entertaining. ($600 to open pool and $600 to close) Pets Negotiable!

