7353 JOHNSON Road

This stunning ranch on a half acre lot is ready for you to move right in! A perfect executive or family home, this spacious 4bedroom, 2bath property was meticulously renovated. A welcoming place to gather family and friends, the stunning kitchen boasts new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in pantry and is open to a large dining and family room area with a vaulted ceiling and a fireplace. The unbelievable park-like yard is a great place to relax or BBQ. New roof, insulation, windows, HVAC, water heater, doors, paint and asphalt driveway. This home is available furnished for a small additional fee. A perfect location with easy access to all of Indy. Welcome home!