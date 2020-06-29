7322 Cordova Drive

Amenities

***Half Off 1st Month*** 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Decatur Township/7322 - ***HALF OFF 1ST***Up for Rent is a 3 Bedroom, 2 full bath in Decatur Township. Covered front porch. 17 x 19 great room, comes with a fire place, for those many freezing nights, we continue to have! Cuddled up with a roaring fire and that book you just can't put down! Eat-In kitchen with pantry. Master suite with walk - in closet and window seat. Bedrooms 2 & 3 both have walk - in closets. Off the rear of this lovely home, is a screened in porch that would be the perfect place to grow your plants! Or just sit and enjoy the rain coming down! This home rents for $1225.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1225.00. If interested in a showing please call Mike at 317-210-0018.



(RLNE3749485)