Indianapolis, IN
7322 Cordova Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

7322 Cordova Drive

7322 Cordova Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7322 Cordova Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Newton

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
***Half Off 1st Month*** 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Decatur Township/7322 - ***HALF OFF 1ST***Up for Rent is a 3 Bedroom, 2 full bath in Decatur Township. Covered front porch. 17 x 19 great room, comes with a fire place, for those many freezing nights, we continue to have! Cuddled up with a roaring fire and that book you just can't put down! Eat-In kitchen with pantry. Master suite with walk - in closet and window seat. Bedrooms 2 & 3 both have walk - in closets. Off the rear of this lovely home, is a screened in porch that would be the perfect place to grow your plants! Or just sit and enjoy the rain coming down! This home rents for $1225.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1225.00. If interested in a showing please call Mike at 317-210-0018.

(RLNE3749485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7322 Cordova Drive have any available units?
7322 Cordova Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7322 Cordova Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7322 Cordova Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7322 Cordova Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7322 Cordova Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7322 Cordova Drive offer parking?
No, 7322 Cordova Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7322 Cordova Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7322 Cordova Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7322 Cordova Drive have a pool?
No, 7322 Cordova Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7322 Cordova Drive have accessible units?
No, 7322 Cordova Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7322 Cordova Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7322 Cordova Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7322 Cordova Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7322 Cordova Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

