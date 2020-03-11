730 S Mickley Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

There is a separate dining area, breakfast bar and loaded kitchen with double-sided refrigerator, microwave, gas stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Lots of counter space and cabinets. With a walk-in pantry, there is plenty of space to store food and kitchen appliances.

All utilities are included in monthley rent.

Pets are allowed with no additional deposit.

One parking spot included.

Great location, beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 baths private home for long term rent.

