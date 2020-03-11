All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 730 S Mickley Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
730 S Mickley Ave
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

730 S Mickley Ave

730 South Mickley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Garden City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

730 South Mickley Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Garden City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Perfect location 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms - Property Id: 251563

There is a separate dining area, breakfast bar and loaded kitchen with double-sided refrigerator, microwave, gas stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Lots of counter space and cabinets. With a walk-in pantry, there is plenty of space to store food and kitchen appliances.
All utilities are included in monthley rent.
Pets are allowed with no additional deposit.
One parking spot included.
Great location, beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 baths private home for long term rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251563
Property Id 251563

(RLNE5684606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 S Mickley Ave have any available units?
730 S Mickley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 S Mickley Ave have?
Some of 730 S Mickley Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 S Mickley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
730 S Mickley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 S Mickley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 S Mickley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 730 S Mickley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 730 S Mickley Ave offers parking.
Does 730 S Mickley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 S Mickley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 S Mickley Ave have a pool?
No, 730 S Mickley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 730 S Mickley Ave have accessible units?
No, 730 S Mickley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 730 S Mickley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 S Mickley Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College